4 Indiana residents allegedly stole $125K through fraudulent veteran funds

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Four southern Indiana residents are accused of pocketing more than $125,000 through fundraisers touted as benefiting veterans and their families.

All four were indicted on fraud charges alleging that they solicited funds from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

They allegedly pocketed more than $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations to the Wounded Warrior Fund, Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation, Inc.

Prosecutors say many of the 1,000 donors were led to believe they were donating to the Wounded Warrior Project .

Indicted were Clarksville residents 44-year-old James D. Linville and 38-year-old Joanie Watson and Henryville residents 42-year-old Thomas A. Johnson and 40-year-old Amy L. Bennett.

Watson’s attorney says she’s cooperating with investigators. Johnson’s attorney declined comment. A message seeking comment was left for Linville’s attorney. Bennett has no attorney.