Butler beats Arkansas 79-62, setting up Sunday game against Purdue

DETROIT, Mich. – It was the Bulldog’s day up in Detroit Friday, as Butler dismantled Arkansas 79-62 to set up a fun second round game against in-state rival Purdue.

After getting off to an 18-2 run to start the game, it looked like Butler was going to blow out the Razorbacks. They rallied and made the game respectable at the half, 36-31.

Kelan Martin continued to do Kelan Martin things all game long, going off for game high 27 points on 5-11 from downtown. Of course, Kamar Baldwin came to play as well.

He led knocked in 24 points as well.

This sets up what should be a great game Sunday between Purdue and Butler.

The Boilers handed it to Butler earlier this season in the Crossroads Classic, but it was announced after their win today that Isaac Haas suffered a season-ending fractured elbow.

It is not known what time that game will be played at yet.