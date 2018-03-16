Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Shepherd’s Pie Potato Skins
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Shepherd’s Pie Potato Skins
Yield: Makes 8 potato skins
Ingredients
For the filling
- 1 pound ground beef or lamb
- 1/2 yellow onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (16 ounce) bag frozen peas and carrots (or about 2-3 cups fresh)
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 1 teaspoon pepper
For the potatoes
- 8 large russet potatoes
- 1/2 cup milk
- 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
Directions
For the filling
- Add ground meat, onion, and garlic to large pan and cook over medium high heat until meat is browned and cooked
- Add remaining filling ingredients and stir to combine. Bring to simmer and continue to stir until meat mixture has thickened.
- Remove from heat
For the potatoes
- Clean potatoes thoroughly and prick with fork about 5 times
- Microwave potatoes for 10 minutes, rotating halfway through
- Cut off the tops of potatoes and scoop out center, making sure to leave the skin intact
- Dump scooped out potato in bowl; add milk, butter, salt, and garlic powder and mash until smooth
- Put mashed potatoes in piping bag with large tip
Assembly
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- Fill each “hollow” potato with filling, packing it down into potato
- Pipe mashed potatoes on top of filling
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes; sprinkle with parsley if desired and serve