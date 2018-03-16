Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Shepherd’s Pie Potato Skins

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Shepherd’s Pie Potato Skins
Yield: Makes 8 potato skins
Ingredients
For the filling

  • 1 pound ground beef or lamb
  • 1/2 yellow onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (16 ounce) bag frozen peas and carrots (or about 2-3 cups fresh)
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
  • 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • 2 teaspoons thyme
  • 1 teaspoon pepper

For the potatoes

  • 8 large russet potatoes
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 4 Tablespoons Challenge butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder

Directions
For the filling

  1. Add ground meat, onion, and garlic to large pan and cook over medium high heat until meat is browned and cooked
  2. Add remaining filling ingredients and stir to combine. Bring to simmer and continue to stir until meat mixture has thickened.
  3. Remove from heat

For the potatoes

  1. Clean potatoes thoroughly and prick with fork about 5 times
  2. Microwave potatoes for 10 minutes, rotating halfway through
  3. Cut off the tops of potatoes and scoop out center, making sure to leave the skin intact
  4. Dump scooped out potato in bowl; add milk, butter, salt, and garlic powder and mash until smooth
  5. Put mashed potatoes in piping bag with large tip

Assembly

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Fill each “hollow” potato with filling, packing it down into potato
  3. Pipe mashed potatoes on top of filling
  4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes; sprinkle with parsley if desired and serve

 