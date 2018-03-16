× Colts continue to explore free agency options

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Yes, the Indianapolis Colts are aware the NFL’s free-agent marketplace is open for business.

After signing defensive end Denico Autry to a three-year, $17.8 million contract, the team is exploring several other prospects according to a source with knowledge of the fluid situations and national reports.

The Colts’ interests include:

OL Ryan Jensen:

The former Baltimore Raven arrived in town Thursday night and continued to meet with team officials Friday. Jensen, 26, previously met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s no secret general manager Chris Ballard needs to upgrade an offensive line that allowed an NFL-high 56 sacks last season. Jensen would do precisely that. A sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2014, he appeared in 35 games with 25 starts at center and both guard spots. Last season, Jensen started 16 games at center.

With Ryan Kelly entrenched at center, Jensen would project as a starter at either guard spot.

(Update) Jensen agreed to a four-year, $42 million deal with Tampa Bay that includes $22 million in guarantees, according to agent Mike McCartney.

WR Ryan Grant:

Grant remains on the market after his 4-year, $29 million contract agreement with the Ravens was nullified when he failed a physical. He finished last season with an ankle injury.

Grant’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport his client was supposed to meet the Colts Friday.

Grant is another player who fits Ballard’s preferred free-agent mold. He’s 27 and is entering his fifth season. Grant was a fifth-round pick of Washington in 2014 who has yet to emerge as a top-level wideout. In 64 appearances, 15 as a starter, he’s collected 84 receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Grant started seven games and finished with 45 receptions, 573 yards and four TDs. All were career bests.

DE Benson Mayowa:

Another player with perceived upside. The 6-3, 236-pound Mayowa is 26 and already has appeared in 57 games while spending time with Seattle, Oakland and Dallas. In 2017, he started two games and appeared in 14 with the Cowboys and posted 21 tackles and one sack.

TE Eric Ebron:

Detroit’s 2014 first-round draft pick is looking to relocate. Ebron was cut earlier this week as the Lions had no interest in absorbing his $8.25 million salary cap obligation.

Ebron visited Carolina earlier this week and has lined up a Sunday meeting with the Colts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ebron, 24, failed to fulfill expectations in Detroit with 186 receptions, 2,070 yards and 11 TDs in four seasons. With the Colts, he would represent an experienced sidekick to Jack Doyle.