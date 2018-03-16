Icy roads, impaired drivers could make for dangerous St. Patty’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- As the St. Patrick’s Day parties pick up, the wintry weather will also be rolling in which could make for some dangerous driving conditions. All week long, safety officials have been warning about the dangers of impaired driving this weekend and the possibility of ice won’t make things any safer.

“It’s either walking or Ubering,” said Danny Ray Charles, who was out celebrating on Friday.

State and local authorities will be out in force through Sunday, ready to bust anyone who makes the decision to drink and drive.

“Our goal isn’t exactly to go out and catch a bunch of drunk drivers,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine, “we want to deter people from making that decision.”

And as the party was getting started Friday evening, it seems many people were already making the smart choice.

“We Ubered here today, we’re going to Uber home and probably Uber everywhere else today,” said Becca Maddigan, who was also enjoying the holiday.

But now, have another problem to contend with: roads that could be slick and slushy.

“We’re going to have 42 drivers report in about 11:00 p.m.,” said DPW spokesman Warren Stokes, “they’re going to be out on the roads, pre-treating and getting ahead of any of that snow that’s coming in.”

Drivers are being urged to stay alert and use common sense.

“This is Indianapolis and we have a great time having fun,” said IMPD Sergeant Chris Wilburn, “however, we want people to be very cognizant that you can’t make smart decisions, wise decisions…under the influence of alcoholic beverages.”

All weekend long, police will be using saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints to keep drivers safe. As the weather still the biggest unknown, everyone is being asked to do their part to keep others safe.

“You do the best you can and hope everyone else makes smart decisions too,” said Maddigan.

A lot of ride sharing apps are also running deals this weekend, so that is something to keep in mind as well.