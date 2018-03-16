× Jury finds 2 teens guilty of killing man, shooting and robbing multiple others

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis jury found two teens guilty of murdering a man and shooting multiple other people.

Jaquisha Love, 19, and Zion Smith, 17, were convicted of murder; five counts of attempted murder; armed robbery; and carrying a handgun without a license for their roles in a violence crime spree in July 2016.

According to Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry, Love and Smith murdered Dayron Staten and critically injured his female passenger on July 19, 2016 just after midnight in the 3300 block of Robson Street. Smith’s fingerprints were located on the rear door frame of the vehicle where Staten’s body was located.

As the investigation continued, officers were approached by a female who said she was robbed at gunpoint approximately one hour prior. The victim identified Smith and Love as the suspects. Smith also fired shots at her, and she had bullet holes in her shirt and jacket.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1400 block of Wallace Avenue. Upon arrival, they found 3 people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, one of the residents answered the door, and Smith and Love began firing shots. One of the victims returned fire, hitting Smith in the eye.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of E. 12th St. to investigate a person shot. Officers located Love and Smith who said they were in the area of 1000 Rural St. when they heard a gunshot and Smith was hit in the eye.

Police were able to determine that Love and Smith were involved in the crimes, and they were taken into custody.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 12 at 10 a.m. in Criminal Court 6.