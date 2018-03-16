× Latest report from health department shows 278 flu deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The latest report from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows flu activity in the state hasn’t stopped rising.

The report shows 278 flu deaths in the state this season. That’s up from last week’s report showing 244 deaths.

Twenty Indiana counties have experienced at least five flu deaths, according to the report. The breakdown is as follows: Adams 9; Allen 22; Boone 6; DeKalb 5; Elkhart 5; Floyd 10; Grant 9; Hamilton 11; Jackson 5; Johnson 7; Lake 15; LaPorte 5; Madison 5; Marion 21; Morgan 9; Noble 5; Shelby 8; St. Joseph 7; Tippecanoe 5; Vanderburgh 8.

ISDH says three of the 278 deaths were four years old or less. Seven deaths were reported in the 5-24 age bracket, 16 in the 25-49 age bracket, 44 in the 50-64 age bracket and 208 in the 65+ age bracket.