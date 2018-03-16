One of the guys behind Indy's big St. Patrick's Day, Kevin Murray shared his memories of how it all started. Senator Joe Donnelly also joined Scott and Lindy for his role in today's parade.
Parade Co-founder Kevin Murray & Senator Joe Donnelly
