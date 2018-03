INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a person died Friday in a shooting near a funeral home on the city’s near north side.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Illinois Street, near Stuart Mortuary, around 12:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area.

IMPD said the male victim was in very critical condition when homicide detectives were called to the scene. The victim later died from his wounds.

A male suspect is in custody, according to police.

This story is developing.