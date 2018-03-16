Purdue Boilermakers beat Cal State Fullerton 74-48 to advance in NCAA Tournament

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: Isaac Haas #44 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball against the Cal State Fullerton Titans during the first half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT, Mich.– The Purdue Boilermakers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon after beating the Cal State Fullerton Titans 74-48.
Butler University takes on Arkansas starting at 3:10 p.m. and if they win, they’ll go up against Purdue for a spot in the Sweet 16.
