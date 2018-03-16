Three delivery drivers robbed outside the same Indy home in one month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Three times this month, delivery drivers have been lured to the same Indianapolis home and robbed at gunpoint.

That trio of crimes is sparking a warning from the IMPD.

On West Morris Street at a small business called Barry’s Pizza, the sign says, "We deliver." Last week, one of their drivers came to a home at 1114 Blaine Avenue, where a hooded suspect with a handgun stole the victim's money and phone.

This week, a different driver from a business called Indy All Night was dispatched to deliver food to the same home, where again an armed suspect stole his cell phone and cash.

Around midnight on March 1, a third driver from Papa John’s came to the home where a hooded gunman and two accomplices grabbed his cash and two pizzas.

"Our goal is to make everyone aware of it. We know this is going on," said IMPD officer Andrew Sheler.

Sheler says in recent days officers with the Southeast and Southwest districts have visited food delivery businesses in the area to make them aware of the crimes.

"We wanted to reach out to them and say, 'This is going on and here are some tips for your drivers to make everybody safe,'" said Sheler.

Specifically, the IMPD warns drivers to avoid homes that appear vacant or are not well-lit, don’t carry large amounts of cash and if they feel unsafe, simply don’t deliver.

"Obviously if your gut is telling you something is wrong, go back to the business. Give the customer a call and say come pick it up," said Sheler.

The three police reports from Blaine Avenue don't indicate if the same suspects are involved in all three crimes, but the home being used appears to be vacant.

While none of the drivers got hurt this month, police are still urging businesses to be cautious.

"Common sense and caution are the two best things you can do. If you see any suspicious activity, give us a call and let us investigate it properly," said Sheler.

So far no arrests have been made from the three robberies, but anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.