Traffic stop in Fortville leads to gun, drug dealing arrest

FORTVILLE, Ind. -Authorities in Fortville said a traffic stop led to an arrest of an Anderson man who allegedly had a gun, 500 rounds of ammo, several magazines and drugs.

22-year-old Ja Qwanta Streeter was arrested after police pulled him over for speeding. During the stop, police determined that Streeter had 175 illegal pills that were packaged for resale, a large amount of marijuana, marijuana brownies, paraphernalia and other drugs on him.

While officers were seizing the drugs, they noticed a large rifle with several rounds of magazines in the vehicle. Streeter also allegedly had 500 rounds of ammunition and was carrying a loaded handgun without a license.

He was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance and dealing marijuana.