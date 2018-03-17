A chance for rain on St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain, freezing rain and snow traveled over central Indiana last night. The wintry precipitation moved out of the FOX59 viewing area late Saturday morning. However, there are additional rain chances for your St. Patrick’s Day. Scattered rain showers are possible through the afternoon hours. At the times we do not see the rainfall, skies will remain mostly cloudy which will prevent temperatures from rising too much. Highs will reach the lower to mid-40s this afternoon, making it another below average day for the Indianapolis area.

The rain will begin to wind down this evening with gradual clearing behind the system. The mostly clear skies will help lows will fall back into the mid-20s early Sunday. A high pressure system will travel over the state tomorrow and allow skies to stay mostly clear throughout the day. The temperatures tomorrow will be more than 10 degrees warmer than this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday may be the first day of spring, but it is going to feel more like winter to kick-off the season. We are setting up for a more winter-like weather pattern by the middle part of next week. There is even a slight chance for snow on Wednesday!