Colts trade 3rd overall pick in draft to Jets for 4 selections

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard’s desire to build the Indianapolis Colts through the draft has resulted in him swinging a massive trade with the New York Jets.

Ballard sent the Jets his first-round pick – No. 3 overall – and in return received four picks, including three in the April 26-28 draft.

The Colts’ return from the Jets consisted of the Jets’ first-round pick (6th overall) and two second-round picks (37th overall and 49th overall), along with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft.

That leaves the Colts with nine selections in the April draft, including five in the first 67 picks.

This story will be updated.