Haas suits up for practice, but Boilers move on

DETROIT, Mich. – One day after Purdue ruled Isaac Haas out for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, the Boilers’ senior center walked out of a closed on-court session in full practice gear, along with a brace on his fractured right elbow.

Several players in the locker room said Haas took part in their running activities and shot a few left-handed free throws.

“That’s the great thing about (Isaac),” said fellow senior Vincent Edwards, “having a guy who has an injury like that but turn around and have such high spirits and such high hopes and still not give up and still be out there with the team, still put his practice uniform on.”

Though Haas did not speak with the media following the practice, he did speak with coach Matt Painter.

“He’s trying to convince me (to allow him to play),” smiled Painter, “but it is what it is. His future’s more important.

“I’m not a doctor, but I wouldn’t think he plays. He fractured his elbow.”

Next up for Purdue is a rematch with Butler, which the Boilers beat 82-67 in December. Haas scored 15 points in just 16 minutes in that game.

“In the end,” explained freshman Matt Haarms, “it’s still coming down to what we’re about, and we still believe we can be a very good team.”

“We’re not gonna magically play a different way,” continued senior P.J. Thompson. “We’re still gonna do the same things Purdue does, offensively and defensively, and just have a next man up mentality.”

The Boilers are scheduled to tip off against the Bulldogs at 12:10 p.m. Sunday on CBS.