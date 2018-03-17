× Hundreds brave cold for 27th annual Shamrock Run & Walk

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — It was a cold start for nearly 2,000 runners and walkers this morning at the 27th Annual Shamrock Run.

The race kicked off near Indianapolis Fire Department’s Union Hall in downtown.

It was a sight to see. Dozens of participants dressed up, showing off their Irish pride.

From leprechauns to shamrocks, people went all out for the annual event.

“It’s fun to see the outfits and everybody coming out, supporting our community, and the city,” said Dawn Johnson of Indianapolis.

“It’s great. Come out here, have fun and drink beer afterwards,” jokes Stephen Jennings, Indianapolis resident

Following the race participants had a chance to celebrate with some traditional green beer.