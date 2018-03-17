IMPD: One person dead, another critical in west side shooting

Posted 8:16 PM, March 17, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS–One person is dead and a second person critical following a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s west side.  Around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Tremont Street.  Medics found a male in his 30’s on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.  A second shooting victim showed up at Methodist Hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.  Investigators are on the scene collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.