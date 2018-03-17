× IMPD: One person dead, another in hospital after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead and a second person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening on the city’s west side.

Around 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of Tremont Street.

Medics found a male in his 30s on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after, a second person showed up at Methodist Hospital saying he had recently been shot near Long’s Bakery. Police say he is stable.

They’re now trying to figure out if the death and injuries are related to the same shooting.

Investigators were on scene for more than three hours collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

So far, there is no suspect in the case.