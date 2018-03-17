× Judge gives FBI more time in Indiana serial killer case

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A judge has given the FBI more time to pull data from cellphones collected during its probe of a Gary man accused of killing seven women.

The Lake County judge also ruled Friday that prosecutors can use broad language in subpoenas for records on 46-year-old Darren Vann from the Lake County Jail, the U.S. Marines and the Ohio high school that Vann attended.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Vann’s attorneys had argued that authorities were being slow in providing them with data collected from three cellphones in the case.

Vann is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 22 in the strangulation deaths of 19-year-old Afrika Hardy and 35-year-old Anith Jones.

After Vann was arrested in Hardy’s death, he allegedly admitted to killing six other women, including Jones.