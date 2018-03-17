RECIPES: St Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Recipes courtesy of mixologist Jason Foust

Shimmer & Slainte

1.5 oz Roca Patron Tequila

.75 oz Patron Citronge Orange Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Green Pineapple Juice

1 tsp Edible Green Shimmer/Glitter (.5 tsp for salt rim and .5 tsp for drink)

Mix .5 tsp green shimmer and salt on plate. Wipe a lime wedge song the rim of glass and dip in mixture.

Mix remaining ingredients with ice in shaker and strain into rimmed glass filled with ice.

Golden Beard Coffee

1.5 oz Angels Envy Port Finished Bourbon

1 oz Brown Sugar Syrup (equal parts water to brown sugar) Hot Brewed Coffee

1 tsp Edible Gold Shimmer

Lightly whipped Cream, unsweetened.

Pour whiskey, coffee, sugar syrup into warm footed mug. Add shimmer, stir, then top with lightly whipped, unsweetened cream.