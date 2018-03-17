RECIPES: St Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Recipes courtesy of mixologist Jason Foust
Shimmer & Slainte
- 1.5 oz Roca Patron Tequila
- .75 oz Patron Citronge Orange Liqueur
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- .75 oz Agave Nectar
- 1 oz Green Pineapple Juice
- 1 tsp Edible Green Shimmer/Glitter (.5 tsp for salt rim and .5 tsp for drink)
Mix .5 tsp green shimmer and salt on plate. Wipe a lime wedge song the rim of glass and dip in mixture.
Mix remaining ingredients with ice in shaker and strain into rimmed glass filled with ice.
Golden Beard Coffee
- 1.5 oz Angels Envy Port Finished Bourbon
- 1 oz Brown Sugar Syrup (equal parts water to brown sugar) Hot Brewed Coffee
- 1 tsp Edible Gold Shimmer
- Lightly whipped Cream, unsweetened.
Pour whiskey, coffee, sugar syrup into warm footed mug. Add shimmer, stir, then top with lightly whipped, unsweetened cream.