RECIPES: St Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Posted 9:30 AM, March 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:31AM, March 17, 2018

Recipes courtesy of mixologist Jason Foust

 

Shimmer & Slainte

  • 1.5 oz Roca Patron Tequila
  • .75 oz Patron Citronge Orange Liqueur
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • .75 oz Agave Nectar
  • 1 oz Green Pineapple Juice
  • 1 tsp Edible Green Shimmer/Glitter (.5 tsp for salt rim and .5 tsp for drink)

Mix .5 tsp green shimmer and salt on plate.  Wipe a lime wedge song the rim of glass and dip in mixture.

Mix remaining ingredients with ice in shaker and strain into rimmed glass filled with ice.

 

Golden Beard Coffee

  • 1.5 oz Angels Envy Port Finished Bourbon
  • 1 oz Brown Sugar Syrup (equal parts water to brown sugar) Hot Brewed Coffee
  • 1 tsp Edible Gold Shimmer
  • Lightly whipped Cream, unsweetened.

Pour whiskey, coffee, sugar syrup into warm footed mug.  Add shimmer, stir, then top with lightly whipped, unsweetened cream.

 