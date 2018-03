× Sunshine and warmer temperatures coming; but they don’t last long

We’ll see some lingering drizzle this evening, then we dry out and skies begin to clear overnight. Patchy fog developing, especially overnight.

Cooler tonight, lows dropping to the mid 20’s by early Sunday morning.

Sunday is definitely the better day of the weekend. We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 50’s.

Rain returns Monday afternoon and temperatures drop to the low 40’s by the first day of spring on Tuesday.