× A taste of Spring and back to winter-like weather

I hope you enjoyed the sunshine today because it’s going away for a few days.

We’re dry tonight but clouds increase as we head down to the mid 30’s by early Monday morning.

Breezy Monday with highs near 50 and a wind chill making it feel several degrees cooler. Wind gusts near 25 mph are possible through the afternoon and evening tomorrow. Clouds thicken throughout the day, ahead of some late afternoon and evening rain showers.

The showers stay mainly south of I-70 during the early evening hours and advance farther north during the late evening and overnight hours. We could see a wintry mix/freezing rain combination by early Tuesday morning. Be careful for slick spots during the Tuesday commute.

The first day of Spring, Tuesday, will feel more like Winter. Highs only reach the low 40’s. The below average temperatures will, unfortunately, stick around for several days.