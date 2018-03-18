× Anderson man arrested, accused of molesting 6-year-old girl

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man is facing child molestation charges.

Jesse Blinson, 27, is accused of molesting a 6-year-old girl while her mother was at work. The victim told police that Blinson would also take pictures of her sometimes.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incidents took place at a home in the 3300 block of Loral Dr. in Feb. 2017.

On Sept. 14, 2017, officers processed the scene and collected possible DNA evidence from the victim’s mattress, a wall and a table next to her bed.

Later that month, police spoke with Blinson about the alleged incidents, during which the man reportedly refused to give a statement and said he wanted his attorney.

A warrant was then issued for Blinson’s arrest and he was charged with level 1 and level 4 child molestation.