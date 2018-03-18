IN Focus: Messer on Senate race, White House shakeup, school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss a number of topics, including the race for U.S. Senate, and a school safety bill he helped pass in Congress.

The bill allows local school to apply for matching grants to pay for security upgrades, and incorporates some specific provisions Messer introduced, but does not address the issue of gun control.

"The House took a major step forward to better protect our children," said Messer. "Instead of targeting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners, we need to focus on securing our schools. This commonsense legislation provides resources to secure local schools and keep students safe."

In the video above, Messer is asked about the gun control issue and the many student protests across the country last week.

Messer also shared his thoughts on the race for U.S. Senate, blasting fellow Republican candidate Todd Rokita for his decision to skip a key Republican debate next month.

Rep. Messer was also asked about the latest shakeup at the White House, after President Donald Trump announced the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Twitter.

“Mike Pompeo will be an excellent Secretary of State,” said Messer, who served with Pompeo in the House. “Mike has the background, experience and tenacity needed for this important role. I’m proud to call Mike a good friend and I commend President Trump for this choice. I urge the U.S. Senate to quickly confirm him."