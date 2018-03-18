Sunshine and mild weather to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking clear skies this morning and areas of fog across central Indiana. The thickest fog has remained southwest of Indianapolis with the visibility dropping below a quarter mile at times. The combination of the fog and below freezing temperatures created frost and a few slick spots on roads.

The sunshine today will help improve the fog situation this morning. Skies will remain mostly clear all day as a high pressure system travels over the Midwest. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-50s this afternoon, which is near normal for the Indianapolis area (Average High: 53°).

The mild and dry weather is not going to stick around for long! Our next system will arrive tomorrow afternoon and bring a chance for scattered rainfall. The showers will move into southern Indiana first, then travel northeast toward the Indianapolis area. Rain chances will linger through the evening hours and potentially turn over to a wintry mix as temperatures fall Monday night.

After the system moves out, winter-like weather is going to return to the area. The first day of spring is on Tuesday, but highs that day will be trending nearly 10 degrees below average. A few flurries will even be possible on Wednesday with highs near 40°.