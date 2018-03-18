× Uber apologizes after St. Patrick’s Day promo code fails customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Uber apologized in a statement Sunday after Indianapolis customers experienced problems while trying to take advantage of a St. Patrick’s Day promotion.

In an effort to prevent people from drinking and driving, the company announced last week that customers could receive free rides up to $15 if they used the promo code “INDYSTPATS” on Saturday. But many people instead received error messages saying “promotion redemption limit exceeded” after hitting submit.

So @Uber gave out a promotion code in Indianapolis, but everyone I knew who tried to use it got the same error. Thanks…. #NotReally pic.twitter.com/hPfqHCo1mS — Whitney Martin (@wtnymr10) March 18, 2018

The company’s original announcement did not mention a limit to the free ride promotion.

Uber issued the following statement regarding the issues: