× 1 person slightly injured in stubborn west side residence fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters had their hands full with a stubborn residence fire late Sunday night.

Fire units were called to the 100 block of Greenlee Dr. shortly after 9:30 p.m., where they found flames shooting through the structure’s roof.

Three people were home at the time of the fire. All were able to escape, with one person treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and then released. Firefighters also rescued the family cat, reported to be in good condition.

A natural gas leak in the home fed the flames and required Citizens Energy to dig up the gas line, according to fire investigators. A vehicle in the home’s garage began leaking fuel, which also ignited, causing additional problems. Two adjacent structures suffered heat damage.

The home was deemed a total loss with damage estimated at $150,000. The cause remains under investigation.