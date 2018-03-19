× Acapulco Joe’s owner improving after getting attacked by customer trying to ‘dine and dash’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The owner of a downtown Indianapolis restaurant who was critically injured in a violent attack by a customer last week is slowly improving.

The attack happened last Tuesday at Acapulco Joe’s. Police say Maurice Dunlap was on a blind date, and he tried to leave without paying after his card was declined. The credit card turned out to be stolen, according to police.

Owner Grant Redmond tried to stop Dunlap from “dining and dashing,” and that’s when he was attacked. Employees say Dunlap hit Redmond so hard he knocked him unconscious.

Redmond underwent emergency brain surgery and spent several days in critical condition in the ICU.

According to Redmond’s family, he was just moved out of the ICU into a regular hospital room, and he is slowly improving every day.

Dunlap made his first appearance in court last Friday. He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery – theft and attempted fraud.