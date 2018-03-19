× Best of the week; colder shift for first day of spring with snow!

A mix of sun and clouds and dry to begin the workweek! Much like yesterday, sunshine and dry weather will hold through the afternoon, as temperatures return to seasonal highs (53°). Today will be the best of the week, as winter returns the next few days on gusty northeast winds!

Tonight, clouds will thicken and rain chances will increase in coverage! Wind speeds will begin to increase too, while temperatures fall quickly. Eventually, rain will transition over to a rain/snow mix by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be too warm for any snow to accumulate tomorrow morning, so roads will be wet. A blustery, unsettled day will dominant tomorrow for our first day of spring. If any snow is to accumulate, it would likely not happen until Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, once temperatures slip into the 20’s. Look for an update on the snow chances later today!