Delaware County deputy hosts free handgun class for teachers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – The school shooting in Florida last month is forcing schools to re-evaluate how to keep children and staff safe.

A Delaware County Sheriff`S deputy hosted a free handgun class for teachers and staff, complete with realistic scenarios.

Trainers stressed everyone should undergo extensive training before carrying a gun.

They also used the active shooter training to show how much would likely be needed to effectively stop an attack.

Teachers spent five hours total in the classroom, learning shooting techniques and safety at the Muncie Threat Assessment Center.

They spent two more hours aiming at targets.

“I`ve been around guns my whole life, but I think that that training component was really important,” said Nancy Horvath, school speech pathologist.

Many of the teachers say they now feel better-prepared to face threats both inside and outside the classroom.