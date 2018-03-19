Fatal shooting of man marks second murder outside Long’s Bakery in 8 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New details are being released about a deadly shooting outside a popular Indianapolis bakery over the weekend.

The murder took place on Tremont Street next to Long’s Bakery on the city’s west side.

At sunset on Saturday night, police responded to the scene following a series of gunshots that left 32-year-old Jeffrey Burden dead on the sidewalk.

"I’m hurt and I’m angry. I’m really in disbelief. I can’t believe it," said family friend Africa Johnson.

Johnson knew Burden since they were kids and laid balloons at the scene of her friend's murder. Burden lived adjacent to the bakery, but so far it's not clear what sparked the gunfire.

"There was nothing he could have done that was so bad to take his life," said Johnson.

While police investigated that shooting, a second person showed up at a hospital saying he too had been shot in same area.

Long before Saturday's violence, last July someone shot and killed Jasmine Moore while she was walking near Long's Bakery. Moore's family called her “Punkin.”

"She got that nickname as endearment. She was so sweet. Sweetie pie. So they called her ‘Punkin Pie,’" said Moore's grandfather, Saddam Ali Tinnin-Bey.

To this day, investigators believe Moore was not the intended target of the shooting, but no arrests have been made in her death.

Moore's case has no connection to Burden's, aside from the location and the grief left behind.

"People have become so desensitized to the value of human life," said Tinnin-Bey. "It's really sad and when they find the reason why these people are losing their lives, it’s over nothing."

"For somebody to take a life is not fair and you should not get to decide to take a life," said Johnson.

Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.