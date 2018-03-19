× Indiana mother sentenced to 120 years for fatally stabbing her children in 2016

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind.– An Indiana mother who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her two children in 2016 received her sentence Monday. Brandi Worley was sentenced to 120 years for two counts of murder, according to the Journal Review in Crawfordsville.

Worley was charged in the deaths of Tyler Worley, 7, and Charlee Worley, 3, at their home in Darlington in the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2016. Worley then stabbed herself in the neck, police said.

She spent more than a week in the hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail. According to court documents, Worley’s husband planned to divorce her and she admitted she killed the children to keep him from taking them.

Worley initially entered a plea of not guilty, and was previously expected to claim the insanity defense.The children’s father, Jason Worley, said he and Brandi were having trouble with their marriage. He filed for divorce the day before the killings. He was asleep in the basement when the children were killed.