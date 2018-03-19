× Indiana State Police K9 Tora receives body armor thanks to donation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A non-profit organization hundreds of miles away in Massachusetts is helping to protect our Indiana State Police Department.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. decided to donate body armor for an Indiana State Police K9 named Tora. Tora’s vest is sponsored by an anonymous donor and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Mel Nading, Pilot of Helo 1”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The non-profit organization was established in 2009 to assist agencies with potential lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

In the past nine years, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 2,800 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978 or visit http://www.vik9s.org.