× Investigation underway after vehicle explosion rattles Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Ind. – A vehicle explosion that shook Nashville, Indiana, Friday night remains under investigation.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday at the Green Valley Motor Lodge, 692 State Road 46 West, in Nashville.

Police said propane tanks in the back of a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser exploded in the parking lot. After the explosion, the driver left the scene. Police found the vehicle and driver near the west entrance of Brown County State Park.

Investigators said the man responsible for the explosion was not injured. He was later taken to the Columbus Regional Health Street Center.

Photos of the aftermath showed the explosion blew out the PT Cruiser’s windows and windshield. The blast also destroyed the windows of a pickup truck parked near the vehicle and broke some windows at the lodge.

The explosion didn’t appear to be accidental, police said. A criminal investigation into the matter is underway.