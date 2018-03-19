× Marijuana and Cocaine among drugs found during traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

STUBUEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Cassopolis, MI man was arrested by Indiana State Police on several drug charges following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Saturday morning.

According to the ISP trooper, he stopped a white GMC Yukon for a moving violation as it was travelling westbound on the Indiana Toll Road just about nine miles west of the Angola exit.

While the trooper spoke to the driver, identified as Kondwani Bethea, age 34 of Cassopolis, MI, he purportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After asking for assistance from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department a vehicle search was conducted and officers located two glass jars that contained approximately a half ounce of suspected marijuana and a container that contained approximately one gram of suspected cocaine. Also discovered was a container with several pills in it believed to be a controlled substance as well as a small bag of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

Bethea was arrested on preliminary charges of Possession of Marijuana, B-Misdemeanor, Possession of Cocaine, Level 6 Felony, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, A-Misdemeanor and was taken to the Steuben County Jail.