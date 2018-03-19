× Police arrest Ball State student accused of raping fellow student

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a Ball State University student accused of raping a fellow student over the weekend at an off-campus apartment.

The victim told campus police that Lanne Sierra, 19, raped her early Sunday morning, according to court documents. The victim said she was at the suspect’s apartment because she had gotten into a fight with her roommate.

Court documents say Sierra forced himself on top of her, pinning her arms down. She said she kept telling him “no” and tried to push him away, but she was unable to do so.

She said a friend picked her up from the apartment, and that’s when she called police.

According to court documents, Sierra admitted to investigators that the victim told him “no” five times.

Sierra faces a preliminary charge of rape, a Level 3 felony carrying a standard nine-year prison term.