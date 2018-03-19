Section 5 project work to begin on I-69 in Monroe County this week
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — People traveling to and through Bloomington via IN-37 should get ready to see a lot more construction cones and continued delays in the days ahead as contractors have now closed the North Ind. 37 business interchange to begin work on the fifth section of the I-69 project. That closure is expected to remain in place till mid to late April. The official detour for drivers has been posted encouraging them to use the Ind. 46 interchange, which is approximately 3.5 miles to the south.
Additionally, southbound traffic in the northern section of the construction zone will remain in a single-lane configuration, and connections to both Pine Boulevard and Turkey Track Road, also called Old Ind. 37, to the east are permanently closed.
North Old Ind. 37 north of the Liberty Church Road interchange in Morgan County will close Monday for approximately two weeks to allow for drainage improvements.
• The right lanes of both northbound and southbound Ind. 37 at Tapp Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday for ongoing bridge work and to treat the median subgrade in preparation for paving operations.
• Work continues on the Bloomfield Road bridge over Ind. 37. Traffic on the bridge deck is reduced to one eastbound and one westbound lane.
• Beginning Wednesday, there will be a single-lane closure on westbound Third Street from Gates Drive to Liberty Drive to continue work on signal and light pole foundations. The eastbound right lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for pavement removal and bridge work.
• There will be daily lane restrictions on both north and southbound Ind. 37 from Third Street to Vernal Pike for drainage work adjacent to the median barrier wall.
• Flagging operations will be in place Monday and Tuesday at Industrial Drive west of Ind. 37 to allow for patching and paving operations.
• From Wednesday through Friday, the left lane of northbound Ind. 37 will be closed daily from Arlington Road to Kinser Pike for median drainage work.
• The right lane of southbound Ind. 37 to the westbound Ind. 46 ramp will be closed for the installation of concrete curbing.
• Eastbound Ind. 46 traffic can now access Ind. 37 north, but will need to yield.
• There will be daily single-lane restrictions on both north and southbound Ind. 37 at Sample Road for continuing bridge work.
• There will be a daily lane closure on southbound Ind. 37 from Stone Belt Drive to the North Ind. 37 Business/Walnut Street interchange all week for pavement milling and placement.
• The right lane of northbound Ind. 37 will be closed daily from Fox Hollow Road to Chambers Pike for shoulder improvements and drainage work.
Motorists traveling north from Bloomington hoping to avoid potential delays on IN- 37 are encouraged to stay off of county roads and instead use the alternate routes of IN- 46 east, taking that all the way over to I-65 north in the Columbus area or using IN- 46 west over to IN- 67.