Section 5 project work to begin on I-69 in Monroe County this week

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — People traveling to and through Bloomington via IN-37 should get ready to see a lot more construction cones and continued delays in the days ahead as contractors have now closed the North Ind. 37 business interchange to begin work on the fifth section of the I-69 project. That closure is expected to remain in place till mid to late April. The official detour for drivers has been posted encouraging them to use the Ind. 46 interchange, which is approximately 3.5 miles to the south.