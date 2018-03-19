Spring is just around the corner. Add this to your spring cleaning list, your medicine cabinet! Cassie Richardson, Community Health Network Pharmacist, has information on why it's important to get rid of old medication.
Spring Cleaning: Medicine Cabinet
