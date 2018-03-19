× Suspect in drug case involving ‘Grundy Crew’ leader pleads guilty to trafficking heroin, meth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One the co-defendants in a federal drug case involving the leader of the “Grundy Crew” has entered a plea agreement and will cooperate with prosecutors.

Court documents filed Monday say Frankie Ray has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to distribute 1,000 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. His other four counts were dismissed.

Ray now faces a potential sentence of 20 years to life imprisonment and a fine of up to $5 million for the first charge. He could serve up to 30 years and be fined up to $2 million for the second charge.

Ray and several others, including Richard Grundy III, were arrested in November during a series of raids in Indianapolis. Federal prosecutors allege Grundy and his associates purchased methamphetamine and marijuana in Phoenix for resale in the Circle City.

Prior to the raids, court documents say the “FBI conducted wire and electronic surveillance” over the cell phones of Ray and his heroin supplier, Michael Sublett, who’s accused of operating a heroin trafficking cell in Indianapolis from 2016 to 2017.

The trial date for the case is set for November, 2018.