× Total turnaround; Spring begins while wintry returns

WARMEST IN WEEKS Final full day of winter and feels like spring! This is the warmest of March and the warmest in nearly three weeks. the temperature reached 60-degrees in Indianapolis – the warmest since February 28th. Not so fast – temps to crash and winter returning. Spring begins at 12:15 pm Tuesday but as forecast last week there is still some winter out there.

WET AND COLDER A winter weather advisory has been issued for a portion of east-central and southeast Indiana Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain will begin to fall here later this evening and after 12 am could mix with sleet and freezing rain as temperatures lower on brisk northeast winds. The threat of some icing will reach it’s peak form 1 am to 5 am especially south and east of Indianapolis by early Tuesday morning. Be alert for some slick road conditions early Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY The next batch of wintry weather will arrive as a low pressure system passes south of the state early Wednesday morning. A favorable storm track for snow accumulation here and while details are still being ironed out – a winter weather advisory has been issued for the potential of a wet accumulation of snow by Wednesday morning. There are a huge spread of snowfall amount solutions at this point but will be firmed up though the evening.

I’m posting below the probability of a 1″ snow or grater off the National Weather Service’s ensemble models. This takes in over 40 different solutions and give a spread in percent as to the likelihood of and location of snowfall. Off our in-house RPM model 1″ to 3″ wet snow accumulation is possible in mainly southeast Indiana. S tay tuned. This is not a final take by any stretch!