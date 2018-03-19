Total turnaround – spring begins while wintry weather returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMEST IN WEEKS

Our final full day of winter and feels like spring! This is the warmest day of March and the warmest in nearly three weeks. The temperature reached 60-degrees in Indianapolis, the warmest since February 28.

Not so fast, temps are set to crash and winter will return. Spring begins at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday but as forecasted last week, there is still some winter out there.