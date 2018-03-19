× Woman overdoses in bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman was found in a bathroom at Riley Hospital for Children after overdosing on suspected heroin over the weekend.

The 37-year old woman was found unresponsive by IU Health Academic Health Center police just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found suspected narcotics and syringes in the woman’s purse. A spoon and a white powdery substance were also found near the woman, according to a police report.

The woman was taken to an emergency room for treatment.

IU Health Spokesperson Emily Garrett said the woman was not an employee of IU Health, but could provide no further information due to patient privacy laws.