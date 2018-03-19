× Woman overdoses in bathroom at Riley Hospital

Indianapolis, IN – A woman was found in a bathroom at Riley Hospital after overdosing on suspected heroin over the weekend.

The 37-year old woman was found unresponsive by IU Health Academic Health Center Police just after 7:00p.m. Saturday. Officers found suspected narcotics and syringes in the woman’s purse. A spoon and a white powdery substance was also found near the woman, according to a police report.

The woman was taken to an emergency room for treatment.

An IU Health spokesperson said the woman was a visitor at the hospital, but could not provide any further information because of patient privacy restrictions.