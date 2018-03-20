× Colts sign veteran Matt Slauson to help with offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An offensive line that needed help finally got some.

The Indianapolis Colts reinforced the interior of their line by signing veteran Matt Slauson. Contract terms were not immediately available.

Slauson, 32, brings a deep resume to the offensive line room. He has started all 108 games he’s appeared in since being a sixth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2009. He spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, starting 16 games at center in 2016 and seven at left guard in ’17.

This story will be updated.