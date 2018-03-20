DPW, INDOT prepare for another round of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--The threat of winter weather on the first day of spring is forcing Indianapolis Department of Public Works and INDOT road crews into snow duty.

A spokesperson for DPW said the agency will have a call out of 76 plow trucks out on the roads Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning.

“We know that morning commute is going to be really important, we’re going to get out ahead of that tonight, pre-treating roads with salt, paying attention to the bridge decks and bridges,” DPW spokesperson Warren Stokes said.

The callout means that crews will not be on pothole duty, at least through Wednesday. Stokes says that’s because the same people that are tasked with filling potholes are the ones having to drive snow plows. However, Stokes says drivers will be keeping an eye out on potholes as they plow due to the fact that the spring and warmer temperatures tend to bring more potholes out on the streets.

“It’s really hard to fill potholes with wet pavement and especially when its cold out, it makes it harder for us to get hot mix, so we’re going to be out focusing on making sure these roads are safe for folks,” he said.

INDOT has also issued a full call out for plows. According to spokesperson Lamar Holliday 130 trucks will be on Indianapolis region interstates through Wednesday morning. Holliday said crews had been out on Tuesday working to get ahead of the falling snow by pre-treating roads. Holliday said the agency’s biggest concern was making sure roads were in good shape for the morning commute.

“It’s going to be a tricky morning commute so we just want to remind people to slow down, watch out for our plow drivers. Give yourself time to get to where you’re getting to,” Holliday said