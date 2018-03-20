Explosion reported at Texas FedEx facility may be linked to Austin serial bombings

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Authorities say a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio.

At least one person was hurt; the San Antonio Fire Department described it as a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury at the facility in Schertz, Texas. The FBI and ATF are investigating, and federal agents say the package is likely linked to a serial bomber who’s struck in Austin, Texas.

The explosion was reported just after midnight. About 75 employees were working at the facility when it happened. KSAT reported that the package contained metal shrapnel and nails.

Austin has been the site of several explosions in recent weeks. Two people have died and four others have been injured. Three of the bombings involved packages while the fourth, reported Sunday, involved a nearly invisible tripwire.