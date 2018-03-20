Go crazy on National Ravioli Day and try this unique recipe for Ravioli Nachos

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen
Ravioli Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 (20 ounce) package ravioli
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- Toppings of your choice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cook ravioli in boiling water for about 3 minutes
- Drain and dry ravioli and toss with olive oil and salt
- Space ravioli out evenly on baking sheet and bake for about 12 minutes or until they start to turn golden
- Remove from oven and add toppings like meat, beans, jalapenos, and cheese
- Put back in oven for about 3 minutes, or until cheese has melted
- Add additional toppings and serve