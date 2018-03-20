Go crazy on National Ravioli Day and try this unique recipe for Ravioli Nachos

Posted 12:38 PM, March 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:52PM, March 20, 2018

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Ravioli Nachos
Ingredients

  • 1 (20 ounce) package ravioli
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • Toppings of your choice

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Cook ravioli in boiling water for about 3 minutes
  3. Drain and dry ravioli and toss with olive oil and salt
  4. Space ravioli out evenly on baking sheet and bake for  about 12 minutes or until they start to turn golden
  5. Remove from oven and add toppings like meat, beans, jalapenos, and cheese
  6. Put back in oven for about 3 minutes, or until cheese has melted
  7. Add additional toppings and serve