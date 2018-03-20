I-65 back open in Clinton County after semi crashes near Colfax

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Southbound I-65 is back open after being closed due to a semi rollover near State Road 28 in Clinton County.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 151.5 mile marker.

Investigators say a white 2018 Freightliner owned by T-Line Express out of Orland Park, Illinois rolled for an unknown reason. It was loaded with scrap aluminum for Novelis Corporation out of Berea, Kentucky. The driver was ejected and suffered a possible broken left arm, scrapes, a head injury and possible internal injuries. It appears the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

I 65 is blocked at the 151 MM SB. Exit at the 158 MM SB onto sR 28 for 2 miles to US 52. Turn left on US 52 and follow it down to Lebanon to return to the interstate pic.twitter.com/kvqy039KoS — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) March 20, 2018

The driver was airlifted via Lifeline to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

The load was not lost during the crash and police are still cleaning up and investigating.