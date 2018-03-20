× Snow on the way tonight, heavy accumulations in spots!

A wintry mix continues to fall this morning south of the Indianapolis area. Primarily rain/snow mix with little accumulation and roads mostly wet. We will continue to monitor the roads over the next few hours but I don’t anticipate any huge problems out-the-door. This wave will move east by mid-morning and plenty of dry time should be expected for most through mid to late afternoon. It will be cloudy and breezy through the day keeping temperatures in check!

The second wave (upper low) drops in tonight with snow on the way! This wave will swing through only parts of the state. Some will not a flake, while others could easily see 2-5″ in spots. To better understand see map below, which I believe is hitting the mark at this time. More updates this afternoon before the snow arrives! Bottom-line, some roads will be quite messy for tomorrow morning, especially south and east of downtown.

Drier air to work in by Wednesday afternoon but cool flow to continue through Friday before more rain arrives this upcoming weekend!