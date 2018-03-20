× Source: Colts agree to 1-year deal with Pierre Desir

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have kept one of their own.

The team has agreed with free-agent cornerback Pierre Desir on a one-year contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Our partners at IndyStar first reported the transaction.

Desir appeared in nine games last season, starting six, after being claimed off waivers from Seattle in September. He missed the last four games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Desir’s return adds experience to what promises to be a young secondary. That was virtually assured when management allowed Rashaan Melvin to hit the open market and sign with the Oakland Raiders.

The primary cornerbacks on the roster are Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston, Kenny Moore II and, now Desir. Chris Milton has been tendered a one-year contract as an exclusive rights free agent.